Jamaat-e-Islami chief warns PM Shehbaz may not be able to escape Pakistan if protests intensify

Web Desk
08:43 AM | 6 Aug, 2024
Jamaat-e-Islami chief warns PM Shehbaz may not be able to escape Pakistan if protests intensify

ISLAMABAD – Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman issued a stark warning to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying if protests against the government escalate, the PM will not be able to flee via airport.

Speaking at ongoing protest outside the Governor House Sindh in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman denounced inflated high gas and electricity bills due to coveted agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and aggressive taxation. 

The Amir of right wing party lamented incumbent government for pushing oppression to extreme levels and allowing foreign interests to gain control over the country.

Naeem was of view that the nation is now unable to make independent decisions, with international forces seeking to enslave common man. The current budget, he argued, has severely burdened the working class, forcing employees to choose between paying taxes and paying for basic commodities.

Hafiz Naeem said Jamaat-e-Islami does not seek conflict, but the party is prepared to escalate its actions if the situation does not improve. He warned that if the public begins surrounding the rulers and obstructing their movements, it could lead to a situation where the Prime Minister is unable to leave his residence or reach the airport.

He urged premier and his cabinet to address public's demands and provide relief before the situation worsens, criticising the practices of fake taxes and the interest-based economy.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader also announced that if their demands are not addressed, protests will spread to Governor Houses in Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. He warned of potential highway blockages and emphasized that the movement’s goal is to remove oppressive rulers. The party has set forth a seven-point agenda as part of the first phase of their campaign.

08:59 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

PIA initiates action against 'General Bajwa's brother'

12:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Dr. Shahid Siddique’s son confesses to hiring shooter for ...

10:42 AM | 3 Aug, 2024

Check Updated list of illegal housing societies in Lahore by LDA

11:59 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan approves privatisation plan for 24 loss-making state entities

09:16 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Fazal-ur-Rehman meets Hamas leaders, condoles Ismail Haniyeh’s death

11:48 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to hold final auction for PIA in October

08:43 AM | 6 Aug, 2024

Jamaat-e-Islami chief warns PM Shehbaz may not be able to escape Pakistan if protests intensify

03:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Gold extends loses in Pakistan; check latest rates

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

