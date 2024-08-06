Asad Umar hospitalised after complaining of chest pain in courtroom

LAHORE – Former Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umer was hospitalized after experiencing severe chest pain in courtroom, prompting his family to rush him for medical care.

Asad Umer had chest pain during legal proceedings in Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). He was quickly rushed to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for urgent medical attention.

Some of his family members and son of Shah Mehmood Qureshi also rushed him to the cardiac facility. Doctors performed ECG and other basic tests for quick diagnosis.

Umar, once confidant of Imran Khan, stepped down from party role and exits politics. He decided to hang his boots after more than ten years of politics, criticizing the confrontational stance against state institutions.

Asad said his resignation was not due to external pressure as he described the preceding 13 months as exceptionally difficult for PTI.