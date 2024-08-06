Asad Umar hospitalised after complaining of chest pain in courtroom

LAHORE – Former Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umer was hospitalized after experiencing severe chest pain in courtroom, prompting his family to rush him for medical care.
Asad Umer had chest pain during legal proceedings in Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). He was quickly rushed to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for urgent medical attention.
Some of his family members and son of Shah Mehmood Qureshi also rushed him to the cardiac facility. Doctors performed ECG and other basic tests for quick diagnosis.
Umar, once confidant of Imran Khan, stepped down from party role and exits politics. He decided to hang his boots after more than ten years of politics, criticizing the confrontational stance against state institutions.
Asad said his resignation was not due to external pressure as he described the preceding 13 months as exceptionally difficult for PTI.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.