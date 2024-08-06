Safar Moon not sighted in Pakistan; second Islamic month starts August 7

ISLAMABAD – Moon for Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1446 Hijri was not sighted across Pakistan, Central Sighting of the Crescent Committee announced.
This decision was made after Ruet Hilal Committee, which included representatives from Met Office and SPARCO, conducted several meetings.
Ministry of Religious Affairs said August 6 will be observed as the last day of Muharram ul Haram, and Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1446 Hijri will start on Wednesday, August 7.
Safar is the second month in the Islamic lunar calendar. The term "Safar-ul-Muzaffar" often signifies the month of Safar in a more formal or specific context, especially in official or religious announcements.
The Islamic calendar comprises 12 months. These months are determined by the lunar phases and include Muharram, Safar, Rabi' al-Awwal, Rabi' al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada al-Thani, Rajab, Shaaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Dhu al-Qi'dah, and Dhu al-Hijjah.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
