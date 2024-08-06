Search

Pakistan

Safar Moon not sighted in Pakistan; second Islamic month starts August 7

Safar Moon not sighted in Pakistan; second Islamic month starts August 7
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Moon for Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1446 Hijri was not sighted across Pakistan, Central Sighting of the Crescent Committee announced.

This decision was made after Ruet Hilal Committee, which included representatives from Met Office and SPARCO, conducted several meetings.

Ministry of Religious Affairs said August 6 will be observed as the last day of Muharram ul Haram, and Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1446 Hijri will start on Wednesday, August 7.

Safar is the second month in the Islamic lunar calendar. The term "Safar-ul-Muzaffar" often signifies the month of Safar in a more formal or specific context, especially in official or religious announcements.

The Islamic calendar comprises 12 months. These months are determined by the lunar phases and include Muharram, Safar, Rabi' al-Awwal, Rabi' al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada al-Thani, Rajab, Shaaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Dhu al-Qi'dah, and Dhu al-Hijjah. 

