'Well Done, Arshad Nadeem': Pakistan cheers historic Javelin Gold at Paris Olympics 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani star athlete Arshad Nadeem had etched his name in history by winning Pakistan’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in javelin throw, with a record-setting throw of 92.97 meters.

The massive feat ends 32-year gold medal drought for Asian nation and is the country's first individual gold in track and field.

After Arshad's unbelievable throw, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and several other officials, including Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, praised Nadeem's exceptional performance.

Top government officials and celebs highlighted Arshad's achievement as a source of national pride and inspiration.

Sindh government also announced a reward of Rs 50 million for Nadeem, while Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori also granted Rs 2 million. Both rewards celebrate Nadeem's groundbreaking success and his role in elevating Pakistan's international sports reputation.

Pakistan Proud after Arshad Nadeem Claims Historic Gold at Olympics 2024