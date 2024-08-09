'Well Done, Arshad Nadeem': Pakistan cheers historic Javelin Gold at Paris Olympics 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani star athlete Arshad Nadeem had etched his name in history by winning Pakistan’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in javelin throw, with a record-setting throw of 92.97 meters.
The massive feat ends 32-year gold medal drought for Asian nation and is the country's first individual gold in track and field.
After Arshad's unbelievable throw, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and several other officials, including Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, praised Nadeem's exceptional performance.
Top government officials and celebs highlighted Arshad's achievement as a source of national pride and inspiration.
Sindh government also announced a reward of Rs 50 million for Nadeem, while Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori also granted Rs 2 million. Both rewards celebrate Nadeem's groundbreaking success and his role in elevating Pakistan's international sports reputation.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.