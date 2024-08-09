BISE Rawalpindi Class 9 Result 2024; Check results here

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Rawalpindi will announce Class 9 Annual Exam Results today on August 9 Friday.

BISE Rawalpindi Class 9 Results 2024

Bise Rawalpindi cLass 9 candidates can check the results here

Check BISE Rawalpindi 9th Class Result 2024

Check BISE Rawalpindi Class 9 Result 2024 by SMS?

On your mobile, go to SMS, type your roll number and send it to 800296 for Rawalpindi Matric Result 2024.

BISE Rawalpindi Class 9 Gazette

The gazette will be shared here soon, stay tuned for more updates

All Punjab boards including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will announce results of Class 9 Annual Examination 2024 results today.

More Updates to follow...