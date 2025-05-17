Fake spiritual healer arrested for inappropriate acts with girl during ‘Dum’ in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A fake spiritual healer has been arrested for making inappropriate advances towards a woman under the guise of spiritual treatment.

Police said a case has been registered against the suspect under three different sections, including fraud, at the Waris Khan police station.

The complaint stated that Pir Khurram Shah demanded Rs 100,000 for treating the illness and received Rs5,000 in advance. She alleged that the suspect committed inappropriate acts in the name of performing “dum”.

The complainant further stated that Khurram Shah threatened serious consequences for not paying more money and even attempted to kill her.

The victim had contacted Pir Khurram Shah after watching his viral video on social media.

Reports said the victim has been admitted to a hospital after her health condition deteriorated after drinking the water given by the spiritual healer.

Following the registration of the case, Waris Khan Police arrested Pir Khurram Shah and launched an investigation into the matter.