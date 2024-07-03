Electronic items prices see up to 30pc increase after Budget 2024-25 approval (Check new rates)

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan imposed aggressive taxation in this year's budget, leading to a significant rise in the prices of electronic items like Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, LED TVs and others.
The stern measures were taken as part of government's efforts to meet demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilize the country's deteriorating economy.
The budget 2024-25 includes increased taxation on a range of electronic goods. These new taxes are aimed at boosting government revenue and addressing the country's economic challenges.
The cost of LED TVs saw up to Rs5000-6000 increase, while price of 1Ton AC saw substantial price increase, with new rate standing at Rs85,000.
With the new taxes, the cost of smartphones has also increased substantially, making it more expensive for consumers to purchase new models or upgrade their existing devices.
Rates of laptops and desktop computers have also surged, impacting students, professionals, and businesses. Also, cameras, audio equipment, and other consumer electronics have seen price hikes.
The government termed these measures necessary for long-term stability, but sudden rise in electronic items will affect business in coming months.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.15
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
