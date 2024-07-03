Search

Web Desk
10:34 AM | 3 Jul, 2024
PSX bulls dominate as KSE-100 touches historic high of 80,000
Source: File Photo

Bulls maintained their dominance at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid heavy buying that propelled benchmark KSE-100 index to new peak exceeding 80,000 during Wednesday's morning session.

On Wednesday, the market opened at 79,690 and the benchmark swiftly surged by nearly 800 points, touching 80,324.

The surge in stock market is being linked to expected loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ongoing dividend payouts.

Earlier this week, KSE-100 closed above historic 79,000 mark. Throughout the trading day, the benchmark index continued to accumulate gains amid increased trading volume compared to the previous session.

Cement, chemicals, commercial banks, fertilizers, oil and gas exploration firms, oil marketing companies (OMCs), and pharmaceuticals, saw massive Major index stocks such as PSO, SHEL, SNGPL, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, NBP, and MCB closed higher.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294.3 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.15 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.22 748.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.71 916.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

