PSX bulls dominate as KSE-100 touches historic high of 80,000

Bulls maintained their dominance at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid heavy buying that propelled benchmark KSE-100 index to new peak exceeding 80,000 during Wednesday's morning session.

On Wednesday, the market opened at 79,690 and the benchmark swiftly surged by nearly 800 points, touching 80,324.

The surge in stock market is being linked to expected loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ongoing dividend payouts.

Earlier this week, KSE-100 closed above historic 79,000 mark. Throughout the trading day, the benchmark index continued to accumulate gains amid increased trading volume compared to the previous session.

Cement, chemicals, commercial banks, fertilizers, oil and gas exploration firms, oil marketing companies (OMCs), and pharmaceuticals, saw massive Major index stocks such as PSO, SHEL, SNGPL, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, NBP, and MCB closed higher.