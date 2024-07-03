PSX bulls dominate as KSE-100 touches historic high of 80,000

Bulls maintained their dominance at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid heavy buying that propelled benchmark KSE-100 index to new peak exceeding 80,000 during Wednesday's morning session.
On Wednesday, the market opened at 79,690 and the benchmark swiftly surged by nearly 800 points, touching 80,324.
The surge in stock market is being linked to expected loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ongoing dividend payouts.
Earlier this week, KSE-100 closed above historic 79,000 mark. Throughout the trading day, the benchmark index continued to accumulate gains amid increased trading volume compared to the previous session.
Cement, chemicals, commercial banks, fertilizers, oil and gas exploration firms, oil marketing companies (OMCs), and pharmaceuticals, saw massive Major index stocks such as PSO, SHEL, SNGPL, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, NBP, and MCB closed higher.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.15
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
