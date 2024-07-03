Neha Malik's new bold pictures at beach set internet on fire

Indian actor and model Neha Malik is known for her bold persona and sassy personality as she gained massive fan following over time.

The poster girl raised temperature with her bold beach wear pics online, and fans cannot handle her glamour look. The sizzling pictures saw Neha wearing skimpy beach wear.

Known for her fitness enthusiasm, Neha has made mark in the fashion and entertainment industry with her impressive achievements.

Neha started her modeling career and gained prominence when she ranked as the third most beautiful woman at the Arab Fashion Week around a decade back.

Her breakthrough came with her appearance in the popular song Dhoop Mein Na Chal.

The diva was also among top ten contestants at the Bangkok Beach Fashion Week.

