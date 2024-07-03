Pakistan allowed visa-free entry to Tajikistan: Check eligibility here

DUSHANBE - Pakistan and Tajikistan have exempted citizens of both countries from visa requirements provided they hold official passports.

The decision came as Pakistan's premier Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Dushanbe and held high-level talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

The two sides discussed a comprehensive range of bilateral cooperation, covering trade and economy, investment, connectivity, culture, education, science and technology, defense, humanitarian assistance, parliamentary exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.

They also signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement, elevating their bilateral relations to a long-term strategic partnership. Sharif and Emomali emphasized that enhancing relations would create new opportunities for expanding multifaceted cooperation.

To further enhance and diversify bilateral relations, several Agreements/MoUs were signed in areas such as aviation, diplomacy, education, sports, people-to-people linkages, industrial cooperation, and tourism.

PM Shehbaz also informed the President of Tajikistan about the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian government's attempts to alter the demographic structure of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Both leaders also expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation in Gaza, where Israeli actions have resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children. They urged the international community to intensify efforts to end the violence and bring peace to the region.