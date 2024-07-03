Search

Immigration

Pakistan allowed visa-free entry to Tajikistan: Check eligibility here

Web Desk
11:52 AM | 3 Jul, 2024
Pakistan allowed visa-free entry to Tajikistan: Check eligibility here

DUSHANBE - Pakistan and Tajikistan have exempted citizens of both countries from visa requirements provided they hold official passports.

The decision came as Pakistan's premier Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Dushanbe and held high-level talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

The two sides discussed a comprehensive range of bilateral cooperation, covering trade and economy, investment, connectivity, culture, education, science and technology, defense, humanitarian assistance, parliamentary exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.

They also signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement, elevating their bilateral relations to a long-term strategic partnership. Sharif and Emomali emphasized that enhancing relations would create new opportunities for expanding multifaceted cooperation.

To further enhance and diversify bilateral relations, several Agreements/MoUs were signed in areas such as aviation, diplomacy, education, sports, people-to-people linkages, industrial cooperation, and tourism.

PM Shehbaz also informed the President of Tajikistan about the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian government's attempts to alter the demographic structure of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Both leaders also expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation in Gaza, where Israeli actions have resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children. They urged the international community to intensify efforts to end the violence and bring peace to the region.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

11:52 AM | 3 Jul, 2024

Pakistan allowed visa-free entry to Tajikistan: Check eligibility ...

08:53 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

flydubai starts Lahore, Islamabad flight operations

08:31 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Chinese granted visa-free entry to another country in fresh tourism ...

03:55 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Visa ban against Nigeria: Turkey issues clarification

10:01 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Australia doubles visa fee for international students: Read complete ...

07:08 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

US judge blocks controversial Oklahoma immigration law: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:52 AM | 3 Jul, 2024

Pakistan allowed visa-free entry to Tajikistan: Check eligibility here

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294.3 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.15 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.22 748.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.71 916.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: