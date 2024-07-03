Lahore Weather Update: Rain, thundershower to lash parts of Punjab today

LAHORE – Lahore, and parts of Punjab will receive rain-wind, and thunderstorms on Wednesday as new weather system enters Pakistan.

As per the advisory, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate country from today while a westerly wave is also likely to approach upper parts from tomorrow.

Datails shared by PMD suggest that hot and humid weather is expected in Lahore, and other cities. Rains, and thundershower are expected in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura.

Several other cities including Sialkot, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Narowal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Sahiwal will also receive rain today.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

PMD said hot and humid weather is expected while, rain, and thundershower are also expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region and upper KP during evening, and night.

it said Punjab, Kashmir and coastal areas of Sindh will receive heavy rains on Wednesday.