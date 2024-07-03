Lahore Weather Update: Rain, thundershower to lash parts of Punjab today

LAHORE – Lahore, and parts of Punjab will receive rain-wind, and thunderstorms on Wednesday as new weather system enters Pakistan.
As per the advisory, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate country from today while a westerly wave is also likely to approach upper parts from tomorrow.
Datails shared by PMD suggest that hot and humid weather is expected in Lahore, and other cities. Rains, and thundershower are expected in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura.
Several other cities including Sialkot, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Narowal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Sahiwal will also receive rain today.
PMD said hot and humid weather is expected while, rain, and thundershower are also expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region and upper KP during evening, and night.
it said Punjab, Kashmir and coastal areas of Sindh will receive heavy rains on Wednesday.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.15
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
