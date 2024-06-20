Search

PSX crosses 78,000 mark for first time amid strong market sentiment

10:49 AM | 20 Jun, 2024
PSX crosses 78,000 mark for first time amid strong market sentiment
KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange touched new heights, crossing 78,000 mark during intraday trading on Thursday.

On the first working day of the week, the benchmark KSE-100 index hit an all-time high of 78,115, up from the previous close of 77,213. In single day trading, the flagship KSE-100 gained over 1,400 points.

Experts link the buying spree with the government's move to finalise a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after Budget 2024-25 announcement.

This years' budget was aimed to meet fiscal targets to bolster the case for a new IMF bailout deal.

Recent statements from rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s also pushed market rally.

11:34 AM | 20 Jun, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond June 2024 Draw Results Update

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Baht THB 7.58 7.73

