Rs200 Prize Bond June 2024 Draw Results Update

Balloting of Rs 200 prize bond was initially slated to be held on June 17 at Rawalpindi National Savings office, but was rescheduled due to bank holidays amid Eid ul Adha.
National Savings Division is yet to share any update about balloting of Rs200 Prize Bond as people are eagerly waiting for results.
|Prizes
|Winners
|First Prize Winner
|TBA
|Second Prize Winners
|TBA
|Prize Type
|Number of Prizes
|Winning Amount
|Prize
|Prize Bond Rs. 200/-
|01
|Rs 750,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond Rs. 200/-
|05
|Rs 250,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond Rs. 200/-
|1696
|Rs 1,500
|3rd Prize
Despite the low odds of winning big prizes, individuals still invest in these bonds with the expectation of winning cash rewards. National Savings Bank conducts prize draws regularly, typically every twelve weeks.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
