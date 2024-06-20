Search

Rs200 Prize Bond June 2024 Draw Results Update

Web Desk
11:34 AM | 20 Jun, 2024
Rs200 Prize Bond June 2024 Draw Results Update
Source: File Photo

Balloting of Rs 200 prize bond was initially slated to be held on June 17 at Rawalpindi National Savings office, but was rescheduled due to bank holidays amid Eid ul Adha.

National Savings Division is yet to share any update about balloting of Rs200 Prize Bond as people are eagerly waiting for results.

200 Prize Bond Results 2024

Prizes Winners
First Prize Winner TBA
Second Prize Winners TBA

200 Prize Bonds Winning Amount

Prize Type Number of Prizes Winning Amount Prize
Prize Bond Rs. 200/- 01 Rs 750,000 1st Prize
Prize Bond Rs. 200/- 05 Rs 250,000 2nd Prize
Prize Bond Rs. 200/- 1696 Rs 1,500 3rd Prize

Despite the low odds of winning big prizes, individuals still invest in these bonds with the expectation of winning cash rewards. National Savings Bank conducts prize draws regularly, typically every twelve weeks.

12:56 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Honda Pridor 100cc price update in Pakistan for June 2024

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Baht THB 7.58 7.73

