Rs200 Prize Bond June 2024 Draw Results Update

Balloting of Rs 200 prize bond was initially slated to be held on June 17 at Rawalpindi National Savings office, but was rescheduled due to bank holidays amid Eid ul Adha.

National Savings Division is yet to share any update about balloting of Rs200 Prize Bond as people are eagerly waiting for results.

200 Prize Bonds Winning Amount

Prize Type Number of Prizes Winning Amount Prize Prize Bond Rs. 200/- 01 Rs 750,000 1st Prize Prize Bond Rs. 200/- 05 Rs 250,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond Rs. 200/- 1696 Rs 1,500 3rd Prize

Despite the low odds of winning big prizes, individuals still invest in these bonds with the expectation of winning cash rewards. National Savings Bank conducts prize draws regularly, typically every twelve weeks.