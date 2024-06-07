Search

Pakistan Stock Exchange tumbles over 2000 points amid budget uncertainty

7 Jun, 2024
Pakistan Stock Exchange tumbles over 2000 points amid budget uncertainty
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remains volatile this week, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index falling by more than 2,000 points on Friday, hovering below 72,000 level.

PSX, which opened with a bearish trend, hit its lowest level of 71,781.96 before 10am. It shows slight recovery and trades around 72,775.

Money market moves with cautious approach as experts linked the instability with concerns surrounding the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

This whole week, Stock Exchange remains under pressure, facing consistent pressure, losing ground in each trading session.

The budget, initially scheduled for presentation on June 10, is now expected to be presented on June 12. The Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 will be presented on June 11 following a council meeting on June 10.

The federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is likely to receive approval from the Senate by June 26. The government is also expected to eliminate tax exemptions in the upcoming budget at the request of the IMF. This includes ending exemptions on sales and income tax in a phased manner.

The government is contemplating imposing a sales tax on tractors and pesticides, which could result in price hikes for these essential agricultural products.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Jun-2024/pakistan-budget-2024-25-date-changed-again
 
 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 7 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.5 74.1
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

