35 Pakistanis among hundreds of Hajj pilgrims die during Hajj 2024

At least 35 Pakistanis have reportedly died during Hajj pilgrimage this year marked by sweltering weather, bringing the overall tally to more than 900.

Amid reports of hundreds of deaths during this year's Hajj, Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs requested the public to avoid information coming from social media posts.

Reports in international media quoting diplomats and officials claimed that at least 35 Pakistanis, 600 Egyptians, 144 Indonesians, 68 Indians, 60 Jordanians, 35 Tunisians, 11 Iranians, and some Senegalese died in pilgrimage.

The casualties were reported amid soaring temperature in Saudi Arabia. Although Kingdom has not officially provided information on exact number of deaths, it did report more than 2,700 cases of heat exhaustion.