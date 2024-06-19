Search

Over 570 pilgrims dead from scorching heat during Hajj 2024: report

19 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

RIYADH – Over 550 Hajj pilgrims have succumbed to extreme temperatures during Hajj 2024.

Reports in international media said total death toll reported by various countries is around 577. The pilgrimage, one of Islam's five pillars, is increasingly affected by sweltering weather.

Despite messages to stay cool and hydrated, many rituals require being outdoors for hours. Several pilgrims even faced lack of access to AC facilities.

Saudi authorities have implemented health plans to prevent major outbreaks during the Hajj.

Rami rituals suspended amid extreme heat

Earlier, Saudi officials temporarily suspended Rami rituals during the final phase of Hajj 2024 due to extreme heat, advising pilgrims to remain in their tents in Mina until 4 pm.

Over 18lac pilgrims perform Hajj this year

Kingdom announced that over 18lac pilgrims performed Hajj rituals this year. These pilgrims came from more than 200 nations, with a total of 1,833,164 worshippers.

At least 1,611,310 were foreign pilgrims and 221,854 were Saudi residents. The report specified that 22.3 percent of the foreign pilgrims were from Arab countries, 63.3 percent from non-Arab Asian countries, 11.3 percent from non-Arab African countries, and the remaining were from other countries.

