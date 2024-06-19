Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities kick off on June 20

Wedding bells are ready to chime for Bollywood babe Sonakshi Sinha with the actors' marriage ceremonies slated to start from June 20.

The festivities will start with an intimate Mayoun which will see Sinhi family celebrating the event. Reports shared by Indian media claimed that Mayoun ceremony of Sonakshi and Zaheer will be held on June 20 at the actors' new home in Bandra.

Only close friends and family members of the couple will attend the ceremony. Sonakshi reportedly bought a new house after leaving her parents' home and she wanted to hold her wedding ceremonies in new residence.

For Mayoun ceremony, Sonakshi opted a specific theme. After the wedding, she will also host a grand reception for her friends.

Earlier, Sonakshi dropped pictures of her bachelor party on social media, which included actress Huma Qureshi and Zaheer's sister Sanam.

Several rumors were circulating online about wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal. The wedding invitation of this couple has also been leaked, inviting Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's family members and friends to participate in the wedding ceremony.

The lovebirds will tie the knot on June 23, while fans are all eyes for candid moments from Sonakshi's big day.



