Eid Al-Adha celebrations continue for third day with sacrificial rituals and festive spirit

LAHORE – Pakistanis continue to sacrifice animals and enjoy festivities on the third and last day of Eid ul-Adha.

People are celebrating Eidul Adha with great religious devotion to commemorate Sunnat e Ibrahim. On the last day of festivity, people slaughter their animals in accordance with tradition while butchers are now easily available, as compared to first two days.

On the other hand, local bodies made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and remains of slaughtered animals during last day of Eidul Adha.

Eidul Adha remained one of the two key Islamic festivals observed by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son to Allah SWT.