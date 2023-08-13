Soldier martyred, four terrorists gunned down in Bajaur operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces engaged in an exchange of gunfire with militants, resulting in the killing of four terrorists and the apprehension of one in Bajaur district on Sunday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Charmang.

The statement said that a gunfire ensued between security forces and the terrorists during the operation.

Regrettably, Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib, aged 24, lost his life in the shootout.

Upon subduing the militants, the security forces successfully captured a surviving terrorist.

The confiscated items included weapons, ammunition, explosives, and a suicide vest. These terrorists had been actively involved in various acts of terror against security forces and innocent citizens, notably suicide bombings, the statement disclosed.

The ISPR also emphasized that the area is being thoroughly cleared to eliminate any lingering terrorists.

The statement asserted, “The security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their determination to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.”