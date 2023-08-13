Terrorist killed, 3 injured in Gwadar’s security operation

GWADAR – Pakistani security forces killed one terrorist and three others were injured during a security clearance operation in port city of Gwadar.

After getting intelligence about the presence of militants, security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation to find other militants.

An exchange of fire started between two sides, and resultantly, an insurgent was killed and three of his accomplices sustained injuries.

Explosions and gunfire can be heard near Faqeer Colony and roads remain closed for traffic in adjoining areas, per reports.

It is unclear who is behind the latest terror attack, but Indian-backed militants have been fighting the government.

Gwadar is a strategically significant port city as it is considered a centerpiece of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a major infrastructure and development project.

The multi-billion project aims to connect Port city to China's Western region, and the city also serves as a corridor of China's larger Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and holds immense economic potential for both Islamabad and Beijing.