Yashma Gill’s new photoshoot sets internet on fire

Pakistani showbiz industry’s glamorous and enchanting actress, Yashma Gill, has captivated everyone’s attention with her recent photoshoot.
The versatile actress and owner of exceptional talents, Yashma Gill, became the center of attention by sharing stunning images on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, akin to the first ray of sun.
In the mentioned images, the actress can be seen posing in front of the camera, wearing a charming ensemble from the renowned designer Armeena Khan’s collection, adorned with delicate threads, intricate sequins, and delicate beads, along with delicate jewelry, resembling a sun-kissed fairy.
View this post on Instagram
After the release of the image, fans couldn’t restrain themselves from praising the actress and flooded the comments section with compliments.
It’s evident that Yashma Gill embarked on her career in 2016 and has appeared in various hit dramas in supporting roles.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.