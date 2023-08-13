Yashma Gill’s new photoshoot sets internet on fire

Pakistani showbiz industry’s glamorous and enchanting actress, Yashma Gill, has captivated everyone’s attention with her recent photoshoot.

The versatile actress and owner of exceptional talents, Yashma Gill, became the center of attention by sharing stunning images on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, akin to the first ray of sun.

In the mentioned images, the actress can be seen posing in front of the camera, wearing a charming ensemble from the renowned designer Armeena Khan’s collection, adorned with delicate threads, intricate sequins, and delicate beads, along with delicate jewelry, resembling a sun-kissed fairy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

After the release of the image, fans couldn’t restrain themselves from praising the actress and flooded the comments section with compliments.

It’s evident that Yashma Gill embarked on her career in 2016 and has appeared in various hit dramas in supporting roles.