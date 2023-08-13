Search

Pakistan

Lahore set to host multiple fireworks displays on Independence Day eve

13 Aug, 2023
Lahore set to host multiple fireworks displays on Independence Day eve
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – People in the country’s cultural capital Lahore will be celebrating Independence Day in spectacular style, with multiple fireworks displays in the metropolis.

Reports in local media suggest that the local authorities have allowed fireworks at six points in the city.

Independence Day is a public holiday, and people from all walks of life participate in the celebrations with great enthusiasm and patriotism as it is the time to reflect on the history, progress, and future aspirations of the South Asian nation while fostering a sense of national pride and unity.

It was reported that Jilani Park, Central Park Housing Society, Liberty Roundabout, and Itehad Town will host the fireworks display this year.

Massive crackers will be the beginning at the Independence Eve celebration in the city, with a large number of people expected on streets across the metropolis. The provincial capital usually buzz till the wee hours of the night as citizens, mostly youth, took to the streets, causing huge traffic jams.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking has been ordered, with law enforcers directed to ensure effective patrolling.

Government buildings and leading markets were illuminated in a show of love and patriotism for the country.

