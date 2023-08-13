Lahore set to host multiple fireworks displays on Independence Day eve

LAHORE – People in the country’s cultural capital Lahore will be celebrating Independence Day in spectacular style, with multiple fireworks displays in the metropolis.
Reports in local media suggest that the local authorities have allowed fireworks at six points in the city.
Independence Day is a public holiday, and people from all walks of life participate in the celebrations with great enthusiasm and patriotism as it is the time to reflect on the history, progress, and future aspirations of the South Asian nation while fostering a sense of national pride and unity.
It was reported that Jilani Park, Central Park Housing Society, Liberty Roundabout, and Itehad Town will host the fireworks display this year.
Massive crackers will be the beginning at the Independence Eve celebration in the city, with a large number of people expected on streets across the metropolis. The provincial capital usually buzz till the wee hours of the night as citizens, mostly youth, took to the streets, causing huge traffic jams.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking has been ordered, with law enforcers directed to ensure effective patrolling.
Government buildings and leading markets were illuminated in a show of love and patriotism for the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.