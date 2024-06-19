Search

Hajj 2024: Pilgrims set to exit Saudi Arabia from June 20 after completing key rituals

12:36 PM | 19 Jun, 2024
Hajj 2024: Pilgrims set to exit Saudi Arabia from June 20 after completing key rituals
Source: saudi press agency SPA

RIYADH – Hajj pilgrims are set to leave Saudi Arabia from June 20 after completing key rituals of annual pilgrimage.

Muslims who flocked for Hajj pilgrimage from around the world will leaving Kingdom from June 20, after completing three-day of Tashreeq ritual.

After culmination of Hajj rituals, pilgrims proceeded towards holy city of Makkah, having performed the symbolic stoning of the devil, known as Rami al-Jamarat, in Mina during the final days of the pilgrimage.

Before heading back to their homes, they also performed the farewell Tawaf. Meanwhile, local pilgrims also began departing for native towns. Many pilgrims plan to visit Madinah after returning to their residences in Makkah to offer prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi and pay their respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW).

In coming days, pilgrims will visit other holy sites in Madinah, such as Masjid-e-Quba, Masjid Al-Qiblatain, and the Sab'ah mosques.

Around 20percent of Hajj pilgrims are expected to stay at Mina before returning to their residences after completing the Rami ritual. 

Meanwhile, PIA announced its flight operations to bring back pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, which will continue on June 20. The national flight carrier operated 259 special flights to transport over 68,000 pilgrims registered with the government scheme last month, who participated in one of the world's largest religious gatherings in Saudi Arabia.

