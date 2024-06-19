Joe Biden announces immigration plan for undocumented immigrants married to US citizens

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden proposed new immigration plan the government plans to register undocumented spouses and children of US citizens.
The new immigration policy aims to protect around half million American families and 50,000 noncitizen children of immigrants under 21 whose parent is married to a US national.
The announcement is sigh of relief for undocumented immigrants, similar in scale to the DACA program announced by previous government in 2012.
The new policy apparently intended to appeal to key Latino constituencies in battleground states. The eligibility criteria include living in the US for at least 10 years and being legally married to a US citizen.
The application process is expected to open by the end of the summer. The executive action is already facing legal challenges, but Joe Biden administration believes it is within its legal authority.
The policy change will be beneficial for those individuals who lived in the US for at least 10 years to apply for legal status while staying with their families.
Biden's move however is in contrast with ex-President Donald Trump’s policies that separated families at the border.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.