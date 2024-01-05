US wants fair, free elections in Pakistan: State Dept

WASHINGTON – During his media briefing in Washington, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasised the United States’ desire for Pakistan to hold elections that are free, fair, and peaceful.
Miller highlighted the US stance, emphasizing the importance of elections in accordance with Pakistan’s laws. He reiterated that the US doesn’t endorse any specific candidate or party in Pakistan or elsewhere globally.
Addressing accusations made by the PTI founder and former prime minister regarding alleged US intentions to establish military bases in Pakistan, Miller dismissed these claims as unfounded.
He affirmed the US commitment to supporting democratic expression and a robust democracy in Pakistan.
Miller stressed the importance of elections in Pakistan being conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully, advocating for fundamental principles like freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association, and a transparent democratic process.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 karat gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate at Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.