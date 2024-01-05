US wants fair, free elections in Pakistan: State Dept

WASHINGTON – During his media briefing in Washington, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasised the United States’ desire for Pakistan to hold elections that are free, fair, and peaceful.

Miller highlighted the US stance, emphasizing the importance of elections in accordance with Pakistan’s laws. He reiterated that the US doesn’t endorse any specific candidate or party in Pakistan or elsewhere globally.

Addressing accusations made by the PTI founder and former prime minister regarding alleged US intentions to establish military bases in Pakistan, Miller dismissed these claims as unfounded.

He affirmed the US commitment to supporting democratic expression and a robust democracy in Pakistan.

Miller stressed the importance of elections in Pakistan being conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully, advocating for fundamental principles like freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association, and a transparent democratic process.