Sydney Test: Australia dismantle Pakistan’s top-order after own first-innings collapse

SYDNEY – Australia dismantled Pakistan’s top order once again as the tourists are struggling at 68/7 at the stumps of day three at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Pakistan lead by 82 runs going into day four. That figure looked a lot healthier before they lost five wickets for nine runs with about 10 minutes left before stumps.
Saud Shakeel especially will rue a very lazy shot, it triggered a three wicket over from Josh Hazlewood as the tailenders followed suit.
Pakistan lose seven late in the day after Aamir Jamal's 6️⃣-fer helped them gain a 14-run lead 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/3cJ3tELIRw— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 5, 2024
Earlier, fast bowler Aamer Jamal turned the tide for Pakistan, propelling them to a 14-run lead over Australia in a closely contested third Test. The match swayed back and forth throughout the day.
Australia seemed poised to take the lead as Mitchell Marsh, in top form, notched his fourth consecutive half-century while partnering with Alex Carey for an 84-run stand. However, Carey's dismissal for 38, bowled by spinner Sajid Khan on the brink of tea, sparked a dramatic collapse of 5 wickets for just 10 runs.
Marsh, standing strong at 54, mistimed a shot off Jamal to mid-off early in the tea session. Shortly after, Pat Cummins fell lbw to a full toss, a decision overturned by DRS. Jamal secured his second five-wicket haul by dismissing Nathan Lyon, caught low by Saud Shakeel at gully, confirmed after replays. The rapid fall of Josh Hazlewood for a duck sealed Jamal's figures at 6 for 69 from 21.4 overs.
The SCG pitch is anticipated to deteriorate further, especially with rough patches developing, particularly aiding spinners as the match progresses.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 karat gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate at Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
