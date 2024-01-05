Sydney Test: Australia dismantle Pakistan’s top-order after own first-innings collapse

SYDNEY – Australia dismantled Pakistan’s top order once again as the tourists are struggling at 68/7 at the stumps of day three at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan lead by 82 runs going into day four. That figure looked a lot healthier before they lost five wickets for nine runs with about 10 minutes left before stumps.

Saud Shakeel especially will rue a very lazy shot, it triggered a three wicket over from Josh Hazlewood as the tailenders followed suit.

Pakistan lose seven late in the day after Aamir Jamal's 6️⃣-fer helped them gain a 14-run lead 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/3cJ3tELIRw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 5, 2024

Earlier, fast bowler Aamer Jamal turned the tide for Pakistan, propelling them to a 14-run lead over Australia in a closely contested third Test. The match swayed back and forth throughout the day.

Australia seemed poised to take the lead as Mitchell Marsh, in top form, notched his fourth consecutive half-century while partnering with Alex Carey for an 84-run stand. However, Carey's dismissal for 38, bowled by spinner Sajid Khan on the brink of tea, sparked a dramatic collapse of 5 wickets for just 10 runs.

Marsh, standing strong at 54, mistimed a shot off Jamal to mid-off early in the tea session. Shortly after, Pat Cummins fell lbw to a full toss, a decision overturned by DRS. Jamal secured his second five-wicket haul by dismissing Nathan Lyon, caught low by Saud Shakeel at gully, confirmed after replays. The rapid fall of Josh Hazlewood for a duck sealed Jamal's figures at 6 for 69 from 21.4 overs.

The SCG pitch is anticipated to deteriorate further, especially with rough patches developing, particularly aiding spinners as the match progresses.