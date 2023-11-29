Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

LAHORE – All-rounder Imad Wasim will don Islamabad United colours in the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).

Imad, who was named as the All-Rounder of PSL 8, has been snapped by Islamabad United in the Platinum category while Hasan Ali (Diamond category) moves to Karachi Kings.

By virtue of this player trade, Karachi Kings have received Islamabad United’s first round silver pick in exchange for their second round silver pick.

The successful relegation requests from franchisees ahead of the HBL PSL 2024 Player Draft include Lahore Qalandars’ Mirza Tahir Baig, Islamabad United’s Rumman Raees and Karachi Kings’ Mir Hamza (all Gold to Silver).