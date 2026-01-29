Nipah Virus Alarm: Pakistan starts screening passengers amid virus outbreak in India

ISLAMABAD – Deadly Nipah virus resurfaced in India, prompting Pakistan to launch emergency screening of all incoming passengers at its borders.

After confirmation of two Nipah cases in neighboring India, Pakistani authorities moved swiftly, tightening border surveillance amid fears of cross-border transmission of one of the world’s most lethal viruses.

Islamabad now joined growing list of Asian nations on high alert. According to reports, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam have all ramped up airport screening as concerns rise over a potential regional health crisis.

Health officials warn that Nipah virus infections can cause severe breathing problems, serious cough, sore throat, extreme fatigue, body pain, and deadly brain inflammation, with a shockingly high mortality rate.

Pakistan’s Border Health Services Department said strict action was “no longer optional,” announcing mandatory thermal screening, medical checks, and detailed travel history reviews for all passengers. Travelers must now disclose their movements over the last 21 days to identify exposure to high-risk areas.

The global threat is already alarming as over 750 confirmed Nipah cases worldwide by December 2025, with 415 reported deaths. While hope lies in science, vaccines are still under trial, with funding provided by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.