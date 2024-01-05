Search

Pakistan

Two terrorists gunned down in Tank IBO: ISPR

11:20 AM | 5 Jan, 2024
Two terrorists gunned down in Tank IBO: ISPR

TANK – Two terrorists, including a prominent militant commander named Gul Yousaf (also known as Toor), were neutralized in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

The operation, carried out on the night of January 4-5, targeted the area following information about terrorist presence.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that in the intense encounter during the operation, the two terrorists, including the high-value target Gul Yousaf, were eliminated. Yousaf was notorious for orchestrating various terrorist activities against security forces, conducting high-profile attacks in Tank and DI Khan districts, alongside extortion and targeting innocent civilians.

Being a highly sought-after individual, the government had a reward of Rs2.5 million for information leading to his capture, ISPR added. The ISPR also highlighted the local community’s support for security forces in maintaining peace, mentioning the collective resolve of Pakistan’s security forces and the nation to eradicate terrorism from the country.

However, 2023 witnessed a concerning surge in suicide attacks across Pakistan, reaching levels not seen since 2014. Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) data revealed that security forces were the primary targets, accounting for 48% of the 157 deaths and 58% of the 340 injuries. Civilian casualties closely mirrored these figures, with 130 deaths and 242 injuries.

