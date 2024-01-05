Two terrorists gunned down in Tank IBO: ISPR

TANK – Two terrorists, including a prominent militant commander named Gul Yousaf (also known as Toor), were neutralized in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.
The operation, carried out on the night of January 4-5, targeted the area following information about terrorist presence.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that in the intense encounter during the operation, the two terrorists, including the high-value target Gul Yousaf, were eliminated. Yousaf was notorious for orchestrating various terrorist activities against security forces, conducting high-profile attacks in Tank and DI Khan districts, alongside extortion and targeting innocent civilians.
Being a highly sought-after individual, the government had a reward of Rs2.5 million for information leading to his capture, ISPR added. The ISPR also highlighted the local community’s support for security forces in maintaining peace, mentioning the collective resolve of Pakistan’s security forces and the nation to eradicate terrorism from the country.
However, 2023 witnessed a concerning surge in suicide attacks across Pakistan, reaching levels not seen since 2014. Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) data revealed that security forces were the primary targets, accounting for 48% of the 157 deaths and 58% of the 340 injuries. Civilian casualties closely mirrored these figures, with 130 deaths and 242 injuries.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 karat gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate at Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
