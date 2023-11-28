PTI to elect new party chairman as Imran Khan withdraws from the race

Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has unexpectedly decided not to run for the top position in the intra-party elections. This means that he will no longer hold the important role that he has had since the party's founding more than 20 years ago.

Imran, the first prime minister to be removed from office by a vote of no confidence in April of last year, would not participate in the intra-party elections, according to PTI Senior Vice-President Sher Afzal Marwat.

The PTI's Core Committee formally approved on Monday to hold the intra-party elections within the 20-day window that the Pakistani Election Commission had set. Party will forfeit its bat symbol if it disobeys instructions.

On the other hand, Barrister Gohar Khan stated that the decision will be made on Friday, which is three days from now, even though the elections are scheduled. However, there is still no confirmation on the top position.

Imran decided not to participate since, in the Toshakhana case, he was found to have engaged in "corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he accrued from the national exchequer willfully and intentionally," which resulted in his five-year disqualification as a member of parliament.