Newborn saved from rubble in Gaza 37 days after her house was bombed by Israel

A newborn from Palestine, born only a few days before the conflict broke out, miraculously survived when his family home was struck. The baby was found 37 days after the attack.

The rescue mission took place near the ruins of the baby's residence.

Photographer and civil defence volunteer Nooh Al Shaghnobi posted a video on Instagram that told the incredible story.

Many believed the infant, who had been delivered in the middle of the turmoil, had died, but after three hours of arduous work, she was miraculously saved.

It is still unknown, though, if the parents of the saved infant perished in the fighting or survived the assault.