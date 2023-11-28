Search

Indian police arrest seven Kashmiri students for celebrating Australia's victory in World Cup final

10:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2023
Indian police arrest Kashmiri students
Source: File photo

SRINAGAR – Indian police have arrested seven university students in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) under the draconian anti-terrorism laws after they celebrated Australia's victory over India in the Cricket World Cup final.

According to the Indian police, the students were arrested over "anti-India sloganeering and intimidation of others who did not agree with them" after the match.

Hosts India were favourites to win the one-day cricket crown in the November 19 final but they lost to Australia by six wickets.

Police said the Kashmiri students at an agriculture university were arrested last week after a complaint filed by another student, who came from outside the territory.

"They started abusing me and targeting me for being supporter of my country and also threatened me to shut up otherwise I would be shooted (sic)," the police quoted the complainant as saying.

Police charged the seven students under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a stringent anti-terrorism law, as well as other sections of the penal code.

Many people in Indian-controlled Kashmir support any cricket team playing against India -- including arch-rival Pakistan -- and fireworks were set off in the main city Srinagar to celebrate Australia's victory.

The arrests were criticised by Mehbooba Mufti, Kashmir's former chief minister.

"Why is there so much fear, restlessness and paranoia only because some students celebrated Australia's victory?" Mufti told reporters on Tuesday.

"You... want to destroy their lives for cheering the team of their choice and for expressing happiness when that team plays well. I condemn it," she said.

India has used the vaguely worded UAPA legislation against thousands of Kashmiri residents, journalists and dissidents, according to activists.

It allows people to be held for six months - often rolled over - without being charged, and bail is virtually impossible.

In 2021, police detained six residents and opened an investigation under UAPA against several hundred students in the territory who celebrated when Pakistan defeated India in a high-octane T20 World Cup cricket match in Dubai.

Police in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, to explain the context of the recent arrests, which they claimed were not about "airing personal preference of a particular sporting team".

Instead, it was "about terrorising others who may be nourishing pro-India feelings or anti-Pakistan feelings or disagreeing", it said.

