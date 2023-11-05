  

Ushna Shah comments on Pakistan cricket team's 'religious aspect'

Noor Fatima
10:09 PM | 5 Nov, 2023
Ushna Shah
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has once again shared her thoughts and stirred drama.

Shah, who is known for her unfiltered thoughts and acting prowess, is one of the most vocal artists in the industry and does not shy away from speaking her mind out.

This time, the Habs star shared her two cents on the Pakistani cricket team and its PR strategies.

With the World Cup 2023 going on in full swing and Pakistan’s victory against New Zealand, cricket has overshadowed everything else.

The Alif Allah Aur Insaan star, in a guest appearance on Shoaib Akhtar’s show, responded to a question, saying that the national cricket team was doing good enough by promoting the “religious aspect” and camaraderie among teammates.

The Alif star was asked what changes or improvements could be brought in the team in her opinion. She said there isn’t much to change and that she admires the religious inclination of the players on ground. Shah added that the players must believe in it but the PR is working wonders.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

