From Toronto to Stardom: Ushna Shah reflects on her acting journey

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah and the Indian-Canadian singing sensation Rupinder "Rup" Singh Magon came together on a captivating episode of "Out in the Open." In this unique collaboration, they embarked on a culinary odyssey, conjuring the flavours of Dhaniya Chicken Masala while delving into the latest chapters of Shah's remarkable life journey.

As the aromatic spices mingled in the air during their culinary escapade, the conversation ventured deep into her transition from Toronto to Lahore. Shah candidly shared her experiences of leaving Toronto as a promising, aspiring actress, only to return a decade later as a bona fide superstar, celebrated for her contributions to the Pakistani entertainment industry, particularly her memorable moments at the prestigious Hum Style Awards.

She expressed her profound gratitude for the recognition and acclaim she received, reminiscing about a time not long ago when she was an aspiring artist struggling for recognition in the vast sea of talent.

Shah made her acting debut in 2013 with the Pakistani drama serial "Khudgarz." Her portrayal of Saman, a complex character, earned her critical acclaim and marked her as a promising newcomer in the industry.

Throughout her career, Ushna Shah has demonstrated remarkable versatility by taking on a wide range of roles in television dramas. Some of her notable dramas include "Aag," "Hum Tehray Gunahgar," "Bashar Momin," "Alif Allah Aur Insaan," "Balaa," and "Bandhay Ek Dour Se."

Her performances in these dramas have garnered her numerous awards and nominations, including Lux Style Awards and Pakistan Media Awards, further solidifying her status as a respected actress in the industry.

She has also ventured into Pakistani cinema, making her film debut with "Teri Meri Love Story" in 2016.