From Toronto to Stardom: Ushna Shah reflects on her acting journey

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah and the Indian-Canadian singing sensation Rupinder "Rup" Singh Magon came together on a captivating episode of "Out in the Open." In this unique collaboration, they embarked on a culinary odyssey, conjuring the flavours of Dhaniya Chicken Masala while delving into the latest chapters of Shah's remarkable life journey.
As the aromatic spices mingled in the air during their culinary escapade, the conversation ventured deep into her transition from Toronto to Lahore. Shah candidly shared her experiences of leaving Toronto as a promising, aspiring actress, only to return a decade later as a bona fide superstar, celebrated for her contributions to the Pakistani entertainment industry, particularly her memorable moments at the prestigious Hum Style Awards.
She expressed her profound gratitude for the recognition and acclaim she received, reminiscing about a time not long ago when she was an aspiring artist struggling for recognition in the vast sea of talent.
Shah made her acting debut in 2013 with the Pakistani drama serial "Khudgarz." Her portrayal of Saman, a complex character, earned her critical acclaim and marked her as a promising newcomer in the industry.
Throughout her career, Ushna Shah has demonstrated remarkable versatility by taking on a wide range of roles in television dramas. Some of her notable dramas include "Aag," "Hum Tehray Gunahgar," "Bashar Momin," "Alif Allah Aur Insaan," "Balaa," and "Bandhay Ek Dour Se."
Her performances in these dramas have garnered her numerous awards and nominations, including Lux Style Awards and Pakistan Media Awards, further solidifying her status as a respected actress in the industry.
She has also ventured into Pakistani cinema, making her film debut with "Teri Meri Love Story" in 2016.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday continued its ascent, trading at less than Rs290 against the US dollar in the morning interbank market, primarily due to stringent measures in the financial sector.
The US dollar was valued at Rs289.78 around 9:48 am, as reported by the Forex Association of Pakistan, marking a decrease of Rs1.18 from the previous day’s closing rate of Rs290.86.
This ongoing rise in the value of the rupee follows the crackdown on illegal dollar trading initiated earlier this month, with strong support from the military.
In the open market, the rupee also made gains against the dollar, trading at Rs292 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs293, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.
Saad Bin Naseer, the director of the financial services platform Mettis Global, noted that this marked the 16th consecutive day of appreciation for the PKR, amounting to nearly a 6% increase.
Naseer attributed this surge primarily to administrative measures, stating that it seems the government’s crackdown on speculative elements contributing to rupee depreciation is having an effect.
He also suggested that if this trend persists and the Afghan border remains closed, the rupee could continue to appreciate in the future. However, he emphasized the importance of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into export-oriented sectors for long-term stability.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Karachi
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Quetta
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Attock
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Multan
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
