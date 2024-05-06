Search

Meeting with US ambassador: Omar Ayub confirms discussion on military courts, cases against PTI leaders

Web Desk
08:32 PM | 6 May, 2024
Meeting with US ambassador: Omar Ayub confirms discussion on military courts, cases against PTI leaders
Source: Social media

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan asserted on Monday that his party conveyed to the US ambassador their firm stance against any foreign interference in Pakistan's internal affairs.

This statement followed a meeting in the federal capital between a four-member PTI delegation and US envoy Donald Blome. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser and Raoof Hasan were part of the PTI delegation led by Omar. 

The PTI leader mentioned that the US ambassador, through the Foreign Office, had requested the meeting, with a political officer also in attendance.

After meeting with the US ambassador, Omar, also the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, stated that discussions included matters concerning military courts and cases against PTI leaders.

Omar informed the US ambassador about cases against female supporters and workers being tried in military courts, emphasizing the importance of rule of law and constitutional supremacy in Pakistan. He reiterated the PTI's stance that these are internal matters of Pakistan, emphasizing their desire for rule of law to attract investment.

Regarding the alleged "London" plan, wherein Khan claims an agreement was made to imprison him and absolve Nawaz Sharif of all charges, Omar stated that his party would not present their grievances to any foreign envoy, including the US.

However, he later mentioned that they did communicate their concerns to the US ambassador during the meeting.

Describing the meeting as positive, Omar clarified that discussions did not involve military bases. He also mentioned plans to meet Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman amidst ongoing opposition protests against the PML-N-led government.

In a statement, the US embassy confirmed the meeting between Ambassador Blome and PTI leader Ayub, highlighting the importance of economic reforms for Pakistan's future stability and security. Discussions also covered shared interests, opportunities, climate change initiatives, economic support, regional security, and human rights.

