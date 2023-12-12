Balochistan, KP announce long winter vacation at educational institutions

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments on Tuesday announced two and a half months long winter vacation in areas where extreme weather conditions prevail in winters.

On the other hand, Punjab, Sindh and the federal capital Islamabad have announced holidays from December 16 to 31 at all educational institutions.

The government of Balochistan has made a formal announcement and issued a notification for winter holidays at educational institutions across the province.

According to the announcement made by Zafar Ali Buledi, Secretary Colleges and Technical Education, educational institutions in the cold areas of Balochistan will remain closed from December 16, 2023 to February 29, 2024 for winter holidays.

In the cold areas of Balochistan, the new academic year will begin from March 1.

Also, educational institutions located in the cold mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have two and a half months of winter vacation.

Winters in the mountainous regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are extremely severe from December to February and temperature drops below freezing point.