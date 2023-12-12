Search

Top names in PSL9 platinum players list are officially out!

Web Desk
08:53 PM | 12 Dec, 2023
Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, a much anticipated cricket spectacle, is almost approaching. The reveal of the Platinum category overseas star players has increased excitement for this premier cricket event.

A number of elite cricket players from around ther, who fall into the platinum category, will be showcasing their extraordinary skills in the next PSL 9 since their names have already been included to the much awaited PSL draft.

PSL9 platinum players list

Here's the list of PSL9 Platinum players:

These players will also provide a new and exciting element to the PSL as they are excited to show off their extraordinary talents for the first time.

It is worth mentioning here that the HBL Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2024 will take place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Wednesday, 13 December 2023.

The flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March 2024.

