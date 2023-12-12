Pakistan reach U-19 Asia Cup semi-finals after beating Afghanistan

DUBAI – Pakistan on Tuesday defeated Afghanistan by 83 runs to reach the semi-finals of the U-19 Asia Cup 2023.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 303 runs. Chasing the 304-run target, Afghanistan could score only 220 runs in 48.4 overs. For Pakistan, Ubaid Shah and Tayyab Arif took three wickets each.

Pakistani batters Shamyl Hussain scored 75 runs and Shahzaib Khan scored 79 runs. Apart from them, Mohammad Riazullah scored 73 runs.

India have also qualified for the semi-finals.

After being invited to bat first, Pakistan opening batters Shamyl and Shahzaib stitched a masterful partnership that yielded 115 runs. Shamyl took charge from the get-go, hitting 75 from 54 and showcasing seven boundaries and five maximums, to put pressure on the opposition.

Afghanistan U19 captain Naseer Khan Maroofkhil trapped Shamyl LBW to break the partnership. He struck again soon after to take Mohammad Tayyab Arif out the same way. At the halfway mark, Pakistan U19 were 154-2 with Shahzaib and Riazullah on the crease. The two batted together to add 76 runs more to the total.

Shahzaib was the next batter to walk back to the pavilion, when he was caught off Faridoon Dawoodzai’s bowling after scoring 79 from 95, including nine fours and a six. In his subsequent over, Dawoodzai also removed Arafat Minhas. Shortly after, right-arm pacer Khalel Ahmed struck on two consecutive deliveries to dismiss Saad and Mohammad Zeeshan.

Azan Awais, who had an unbeaten century in the previous game, joined Riazullah on the crease. He scored 20 from 19, including three boundaries, before he fell to Dawoodzai for the latter’s third wicket of the day.

Riazullah was the third Pakistan batter to get a half-century (73, 69b, 5x4s, 2x6s) in the innings, ensuring that the team were in a position to put up a solid total, before he got out to left-arm seamer Bashir Ahmad in the 46th over. He took two more wickets in his next over to bowl out Pakistan for 303 in 48 overs.

Right-arm fast Khubaib Khalil, playing his first game of the tournament, landed an early blow on Afghanistan U19 as he took out Khalid Taniwal in just the fourth over.

His fellow quick, Ubaid Shah, struck on the third ball of his spell to remove Jamshid Zadran. On the last delivery of the following over, Wafiullah Tarakhil (32, 34b,6x4s) fell victim to Khubaib, after hitting four boundaries on the trot. Afghanistan U19 were reduced to 52-3 at the end of the first powerplay.

Ubaid inflicted further damage on the Afghanistan batting when he rattled the stumps to send Sohil Khan back to the pavilion.

Numan Shah was the top-scorer for Afghanistan U19, hitting a fighting half-century (54, 78b, 4x4s, 1x6) to keep his team alive in the game. He eventually fell to Ubaid, who completed a three-wicket haul.

Maroofkhil also chipped in with 26 from 61 including a boundary, before he was caught off Tayyab’s bowling. Two subsequent batters, Allah Ghazanfar and Khaleel Ahmed, also fell to Tayyab shortly after.

Shamyl picked up the last wicket as Dawoodzai (32, 41b, 2x4s, 1x6) was caught by Shahzaib to end the Afghanistan U19 batting, awarding Pakistan U19 a victory by 83 runs.

Both semi-finals of the ACC U19 Asia Cup are scheduled to take place at 1030 PKT on 15 December.