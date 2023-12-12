KIA unveils all new 2024 Sorento Plugin Hybrid

KIA motors introduces the 2024 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), a competitive vehicle that strikes a balance between features, price, and design in the mid-size hybrid crossover market.

Offering a combination of comfort, technology, and safety, the Sorento PHEV proves to be a compelling all-in-one option for families, provided that you can put up with its unimpressive driving characteristics.

Engine and electric motor

Under the hood, 261 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque are generated by the combination of an electric motor and a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. The performance of the Sorento PHEV is impressive, especially given its weight of over two tons.

Design

The Sorento exhibits Kia's signature design aesthetic, with its utilitarian front fascia and eye-catching dual vertical taillights that are evocative of the equally stunning Telluride.

What's inside the Cabin?

Discover the aesthetically beautiful cabin featuring a 10.3-inch infotainment screen, a large 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and useful physical controls.

A comfortable driving experience is enhanced by a variety of safety features, wireless phone charging, and heated and ventilated seats.

Additional features

Design Excellence: The purposeful front fascia and distinctive tail end demonstrate Kia's mastery in design.

User-Friendly Interior: A tastefully designed dashboard including physical temperature and volume controls.

Rich in features: wireless charging, a full safety package, and heated and ventilated seats are also available in this newly launched model.