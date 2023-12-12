Search

Pakistan

Bridging Barriers holds meeting to promote networking, collaboration

Web Desk
10:45 PM | 12 Dec, 2023
LAHORE - Bridging Barriers is a forum led by young professionals that aims to connect individuals from various backgrounds and professions to promote networking and collaboration opportunities.

Recently, we had the honour of hosting a lively gathering of young professionals at our venue, bringing together bright minds from diverse backgrounds. We were privileged to have esteemed guests Mr Rizwan Ullah Khan (former CEO of Coca-Cola, currently serving as the COO at AWT) and Dr Sohail Chughtai (CEO of Chughtai's Lab) as speakers, who shared their valuable insights and wisdom at the event.

The energy in the room was electrifying as Rizwan Khan and Dr Chughtai captivated the audience with their experiences and words of wisdom. Their journey from the corporate world to leadership roles inspired the young boys who attended, showcasing that success knows no bounds.

We are excited about the prospect of continuing such initiatives; the goal is to bring together professionals from all walks of life, creating a platform for shared learning and growth. 

Web Desk

Pakistan

