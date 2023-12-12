Punjab bans slaughtering useful female cattle

LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government has imposed a ban on slaughtering female cattle that are useful.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the provincial capital.

The chief minister said at the meeting that Punjab will have animal disease-free zones established by the provincial government. He continued by saying there is a great deal of potential for cattle exports to Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The chief minister emphasised the necessity of boosting cattle exports with a quick and practical strategy.

In addition, he formed a committee that included commissioners from Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur, the provincial minister for livestock, additional chief secretary, secretary for livestock, secretary for finance, and the president of the All Pakistan Meat Exporters' Association.

The committee was tasked with creating a plan to boost the livestock sector's output.

Noting that this is not the first time the provincial government has banned the slaughter of female livestock. Prior bans caused the market to experience a scarcity of cattle and red meat.