Pakistan

PTI takes 'U-Turn' on dialogue with establishment after DG ISPR's press conference

08:48 AM | 8 May, 2024
PTI takes 'U-Turn' on dialogue with establishment after DG ISPR's press conference

ISLAMABAD – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif dismissed the possibility of any talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ruling out dialogue with anarchists, and now Imran Khan's party take a U-turn on dialogue rhetoric.

Several PTI leaders mentioned in media that they wanted to have dialogue with Army Chief and the ISI head, instead of incumbent government members.

After blasting presser of Army spokesperson, PTI apparently changed stance on dialogue with the establishment. PTI leader Asad Qaiser stated that the party seeks to uphold constitutional and legal supremacy, emphasising that it does not wish to engage in talks with anyone.

He mentioned that Imran Khan and top leader believe in the supremacy of the Constitution and the law, and wants all institutions to work within their constitutional limits.

Qaiser expressed doubt about formation of committee for talks with the establishment, stating that there was no discussion about it during the meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan. He also clarified that PTI intends to include all those who have reservations about the recent elections, but will not engage with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Regarding the elections, Qaiser mentioned that PTI also wants a judicial commission to investigate. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-May-2024/people-behind-may-9-incidents-must-be-held-accountable-dg-ispr
 
 

