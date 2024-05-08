Fast-Track Passport Fee increased in Pakistan; Check new charges here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has again raised fees for fast-track passport applications, effective from May 8.
The fee hike comes amid backlog in passport clearance. The slow issuance of passport stemmed with shortage of lamination paper. The waiting time has increased to months. Despite generating revenue, the department struggled to clear backlog. Currently, passports are only being issued to those paying urgent and fast-track fees, with over piles of passports pending.
The new fee for 36-page passport valid for 5 year stands at Rs 12,500, while the fee for a 10-year passport has been increased to Rs 16,200.
For 5-year 72-page travel document, the fee stands at Rs18,500 the 10-year validity is priced at Rs25,200.
Meanwhile, 100-page passport with 10-year validity period will now cost Rs32,000.
It was reported that increase from DGI&P is part of a series of reforms aimed at improving passport services and security features.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
