Passport Offices in Lahore, Karachi to operate around the clock amid applicants influx

LAHORE – Pakistani government has decided to keep at least one passport office open 24/7 in both Lahore and Karachi.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement, saying the move aims to provide greater convenience to the public, allowing them to access passport services at any time.
The new initiative is expected to reduce waiting times, cater to diverse schedules, and ease the burden on existing passport offices.
Naqvi decided to keep passport offices open round the clock after his visit to the Lahore Passport Office, where he witnessed long queues, bribery, and complaints from citizens.
As a result, he suspended officials and ordered their replacement, as well as legal action against them. This move is part of the government's efforts to address corruption and improve service delivery in passport offices.
Passport office timings in Pakistan
Applicants can visit passport office from 9 am to 1 pm, including on Fridays, to get their travel documents.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
