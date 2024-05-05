Passport Offices in Lahore, Karachi to operate around the clock amid applicants influx

LAHORE – Pakistani government has decided to keep at least one passport office open 24/7 in both Lahore and Karachi.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement, saying the move aims to provide greater convenience to the public, allowing them to access passport services at any time.

The new initiative is expected to reduce waiting times, cater to diverse schedules, and ease the burden on existing passport offices.

Naqvi decided to keep passport offices open round the clock after his visit to the Lahore Passport Office, where he witnessed long queues, bribery, and complaints from citizens.

As a result, he suspended officials and ordered their replacement, as well as legal action against them. This move is part of the government's efforts to address corruption and improve service delivery in passport offices.

Passport office timings in Pakistan

Applicants can visit passport office from 9 am to 1 pm, including on Fridays, to get their travel documents.