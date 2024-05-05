Hania Aamir's red hot saree look takes social media by storm

Lollywood star Hania Aamir, known for her glowing beauty and bubbly persona, continues to captivate the hearts of her fans.
Along with her impeccable onscreen performances, Hania also remains an avid social media user as her enthralling social media feed serves as a constant source of delight for netizens.
The latest pictures of Mere Humsafar star captivated fans with her stunning appearance showing the diva in red hot saree. The actor shared a reel showcasing her in a beautiful red saree designed by Faiza Saqlain, which she coupled with matching blouse.
The clip, accompanied by famous song ‘Mera Yaar’, displayed elegant style and was met with admiration from her millions of fans.
Hania is known for her top performances in several hit commercial projects. Her recent role in hit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ further cemented her position in industry.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
