Search

Lifestyle

Hania Aamir's red hot saree look takes social media by storm

Web Desk
01:29 PM | 5 May, 2024
Hania Aamir's red hot saree look takes social media by storm

Lollywood star Hania Aamir, known for her glowing beauty and bubbly persona, continues to captivate the hearts of her fans.

Along with her impeccable onscreen performances, Hania also remains an avid social media user as her enthralling social media feed serves as a constant source of delight for netizens.

The latest pictures of Mere Humsafar star captivated fans with her stunning appearance showing the diva in red hot saree. The actor shared a reel showcasing her in a beautiful red saree designed by Faiza Saqlain, which she coupled with matching blouse.

The clip, accompanied by famous song ‘Mera Yaar’, displayed elegant style and was met with admiration from her millions of fans.

Hania is known for her top performances in several hit commercial projects. Her recent role in hit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ further cemented her position in industry.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Apr-2024/hania-aamir-opens-up-about-her-mental-health-struggles
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:05 PM | 5 May, 2024

Is Javeria Abbasi tying the knot again? New video sparks rumors

01:29 PM | 5 May, 2024

Hania Aamir's red hot saree look takes social media by storm

11:32 AM | 5 May, 2024

Urvashi Rautela back in spotlight for her remarks about Pakistan ...

12:06 PM | 4 May, 2024

'Ishq Murshid' last episode premiere leaves fans awestruck

05:48 PM | 3 May, 2024

Kubra Khan throws star-studded birthday bash for Gohar Rasheed

02:38 PM | 3 May, 2024

West Indies cricketer Russell makes Bollywood debut with ‘Ladki Tu ...

Lifestyle

08:04 PM | 2 May, 2024

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi opens up about her salary and benefits

05:55 PM | 2 May, 2024

Atif Aslam makes debut in Malayalam film industry

10:14 AM | 3 May, 2024

I look good even without makeup, says Yumna Zaidi

04:52 PM | 2 May, 2024

Mahira Khan thanks fans after receiving award at EMIGALA 2024

Advertisement

Latest

03:26 PM | 5 May, 2024

PCB chairman announces big cash prize for players if they win T20I World Cup

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 5 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.6 747.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.41 38.81
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.96 913.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 306.37 308.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: