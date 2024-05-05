ICC announces schedule for Women's T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the eagerly awaited schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, stirring excitement among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.
In a significant move, traditional rivals Pakistan and India find themselves in the same group following the main draw announcement. Alongside these cricket powerhouses, Group A also features formidable teams like Australia, New Zealand, and the yet-to-be-decided qualifiers.
Meanwhile, Group B promises its share of thrilling encounters, with South Africa, England, the West Indies, Bangladesh, and another qualifier locking horns in a battle for supremacy.
Scheduled to commence on October 3rd in the vibrant city of Dhaka, the tournament is poised to captivate fans with its exhilarating matches, culminating in the grand finale on October 20th.
For Pakistan's national women's cricket team, the journey begins on October 6th with a high-stakes showdown against arch-rivals India. Subsequent matches see them facing off against cricket giants Australia on October 8th, followed by clashes against qualifiers on October 11th and New Zealand on October 13th.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
