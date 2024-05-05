Pakistan launches Passport Fee Asaan: Online passport renewal service

In an effort to simplify passport renewal procedures for citizens, Pakistan has introduced an online platform called "Passport Fee Asaan," enabling people to renew their passports conveniently from the comfort of their homes.
This innovative app eliminates the need for long queues and waiting times, offering users the following streamlined process:
1. Download the app and create an account.
2. Fill out the new passport application form.
3. Pay the required fee securely through an online payment system.
4. Receive a unique PSID code for tracking purposes.
5. Visit the passport office with the payment receipt and ID card copy.
The introduction of this digital solution aims to alleviate the frustration and inconvenience associated with traditional passport renewal methods. With the "Passport Fee Asaan" app, Pakistani citizens can now enjoy a seamless and efficient renewal experience.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
