Search

Pakistan

Pakistan launches Passport Fee Asaan: Online passport renewal service

Web Desk
02:00 PM | 5 May, 2024
passport renewal

In an effort to simplify passport renewal procedures for citizens, Pakistan has introduced an online platform called "Passport Fee Asaan," enabling people to renew their passports conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

Step-by-Step Process

This innovative app eliminates the need for long queues and waiting times, offering users the following streamlined process:

1. Download the app and create an account.
2. Fill out the new passport application form.
3. Pay the required fee securely through an online payment system.
4. Receive a unique PSID code for tracking purposes.
5. Visit the passport office with the payment receipt and ID card copy.

The introduction of this digital solution aims to alleviate the frustration and inconvenience associated with traditional passport renewal methods. With the "Passport Fee Asaan" app, Pakistani citizens can now enjoy a seamless and efficient renewal experience.

Key Benefits

  • No more waiting in long queues.
  • Renew your passport from anywhere.
  • Online payment system ensures safety.
  • Streamlined process reduces processing time.
  • Embracing Digital Transformation

Experience the ease of online passport renewal today! Download the "Passport Fee Asaan" app now and enjoy a hassle-free experience.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:47 PM | 5 May, 2024

ICC announces schedule for Women's T20 World Cup

02:00 PM | 5 May, 2024

Pakistan launches Passport Fee Asaan: Online passport renewal service

01:04 PM | 5 May, 2024

PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat survives car crash enroute to Islamabad

12:19 PM | 5 May, 2024

Passport Offices in Lahore, Karachi to operate around the clock amid ...

11:02 AM | 5 May, 2024

Saudi 'high-level' business delegation due in Pakistan today

10:38 AM | 5 May, 2024

Pakistan's Naila Kiani summits 11th 8000m peak by scaling mount ...

Pakistan

02:42 PM | 4 May, 2024

CSS 2023 final result announced (Complete List of Successful ...

06:50 PM | 3 May, 2024

Cambridge launches probe after A-level math paper leaked online

11:29 AM | 3 May, 2024

Pakistan’s first lunar mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' successfully launched

08:51 AM | 4 May, 2024

Ex-PM Kakar says 'PML-N leaders will hide their faces in shame if he ...

04:57 PM | 2 May, 2024

Asif Zardari resigns as PPPP president

07:19 PM | 3 May, 2024

US Ambassador Donald Blome meets new Punjab officials and supports ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:26 PM | 5 May, 2024

PCB chairman announces big cash prize for players if they win T20I World Cup

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 5 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.6 747.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.41 38.81
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.96 913.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 306.37 308.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: