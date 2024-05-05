Pakistan launches Passport Fee Asaan: Online passport renewal service

In an effort to simplify passport renewal procedures for citizens, Pakistan has introduced an online platform called "Passport Fee Asaan," enabling people to renew their passports conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

Step-by-Step Process

This innovative app eliminates the need for long queues and waiting times, offering users the following streamlined process:

1. Download the app and create an account.

2. Fill out the new passport application form.

3. Pay the required fee securely through an online payment system.

4. Receive a unique PSID code for tracking purposes.

5. Visit the passport office with the payment receipt and ID card copy.





The introduction of this digital solution aims to alleviate the frustration and inconvenience associated with traditional passport renewal methods. With the "Passport Fee Asaan" app, Pakistani citizens can now enjoy a seamless and efficient renewal experience.

Key Benefits

No more waiting in long queues.

Renew your passport from anywhere.

Online payment system ensures safety.

Streamlined process reduces processing time.

Embracing Digital Transformation

Experience the ease of online passport renewal today! Download the "Passport Fee Asaan" app now and enjoy a hassle-free experience.