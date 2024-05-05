PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat survives car crash enroute to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat experienced a double tyre blowout on his car while traveling to capital Islamabad.

Reports in local media suggest that Marwat and his companions escaped unharmed as two tyres of his car burst on the highway when he was returning from his native city on Sunday.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Marwat and his travel companions remained unhurt.

The opposition party members then took another car to complete his journey.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat is currently facing opposition within his party regarding his nomination as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in the National Assembly.

He is also facing plethora of cases along with other PTI leader in aftermath of May 9 events.