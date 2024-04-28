Latest update on Normal vs Urgent Passport delivery time in Pakistan

LAHORE – Passport applicants in Pakistan are facing extended processing times as the passport offices saw huge influx of masses who are eagerly waiting to get their travel documents.

The significant delay in passports is mainly due to slow printing processes and some technical issues. As per the book, normal passports should be issued within three weeks, while urgent passports should be issued within a week.

The ground reality is different, with notices at Lahore regional office indicating that normal passports may take up to two months and urgent passports 15 days.

Applicants who submitted applications couple of months back are still visiting passport offices but of no use. The passport office is receiving an large number of fast-track applications, which is causing delays for normal-category passports.

In this regard, officials suggest people to go for online services for passport renewal.

Passport Waiting Time in Pakistan