Latest update on Normal vs Urgent Passport delivery time in Pakistan

LAHORE – Passport applicants in Pakistan are facing extended processing times as the passport offices saw huge influx of masses who are eagerly waiting to get their travel documents.
The significant delay in passports is mainly due to slow printing processes and some technical issues. As per the book, normal passports should be issued within three weeks, while urgent passports should be issued within a week.
The ground reality is different, with notices at Lahore regional office indicating that normal passports may take up to two months and urgent passports 15 days.
Applicants who submitted applications couple of months back are still visiting passport offices but of no use. The passport office is receiving an large number of fast-track applications, which is causing delays for normal-category passports.
In this regard, officials suggest people to go for online services for passport renewal.
|Passport Type
|Official Delivery Time
|Current Delivery Time
|Normal
|21 working days
|More than 4 months
|Urgent
|5 working days
|15 days
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
