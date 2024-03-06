Passport fee structure revised in Pakistan; check new rates

ISLAMABAD – The newly-formed federal government has approved a 50 percent increase in passport fee of various categories.

The revised passport fee structure came into effect immediately. The normal category fee for 36-page passport with five-year validity has been increased to Rs4,500 from previous Rs3,000. The urgent fee has been jacked up to Rs7,500 from Rs5,000.

The fee for passport with 10-year validity has been increased to Rs6,700 from Rs4,500 after an increase of Rs2,200. The urgent fee has been jacked up to Rs11,200 from previous Rs7,500.

The normal fee for 72-page passport with five year validity has been increased to Rs8,200 while new urgent fee has been fixed as Rs13,500.

After the latest revision, the normal fee for 100-page passport stands at Rs12,400 and urgent fee Rs20,200.